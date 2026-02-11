Congress govt surrendered before WTO, sold poor, farmers, says Sitharaman in LS as she hits back at Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress govt surrendered before WTO, sold poor, farmers, says Sitharaman in LS as she hits back at Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Experience the Melodic Drive: India's First Musical Road Unveiled
AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming India's Education Landscape
Oman: Strategic Gateway for Indian Industry Expansion
Countdown to the Epic India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Showdown
Erdogan's Controversial Appointment of Akin Gurlek Sparks Political Tensions