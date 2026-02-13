Left Menu

Assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries unreliable; India must be ready to act independently: CDS General Anil Chauhan.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:49 IST
Assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries unreliable; India must be ready to act independently: CDS General Anil Chauhan.
  • Country:
  • India

Assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries unreliable; India must be ready to act independently: CDS General Anil Chauhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Towards Poison-Free Farming

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Towards Poison-Free Farming

 India
2
Fortis Healthcare Faces Profit Dip Amid Revenue Growth

Fortis Healthcare Faces Profit Dip Amid Revenue Growth

 India
3
Germany Eyes Acquisition of Poland's Piorun Defense System Amid Growing Military Needs

Germany Eyes Acquisition of Poland's Piorun Defense System Amid Growing Mili...

 Global
4
Tragic Loss in Kota: Constable's Untimely Demise

Tragic Loss in Kota: Constable's Untimely Demise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026