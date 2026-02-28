India, long known for its software strength, now firmly establishing its identity in hardware sector as well: PM Modi in Sanand.
PTI | Sanand | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
India, long known for its software strength, now firmly establishing its identity in hardware sector as well: PM Modi in Sanand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- hardware
- software
- technology
- Growth
- PM Modi
- Sanand
- economy
- innovation
- global
ALSO READ
Inauguration of Micron Technology plant here in India reflects deep Indo-US partnership: PM Modi in Sanand.
If oil was regulator of the last century, microchips will be the regulator of this century: PM Modi in Sanand.
India's Semiconductor Leap: PM Modi Unveils Micron's Cutting-edge Facility
PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign for 14-Year-Old Girls
Message of India being capable, competitive and committed has reached world loud and clear: PM Modi in Sanand, Gujarat.