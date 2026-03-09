'We have a legacy, we named state as TN, we assembled here to take vow for DMK rule forever,' says CM Stalin in Tiruchirapalli.
PTI | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
'We have a legacy, we named state as TN, we assembled here to take vow for DMK rule forever,' says CM Stalin in Tiruchirapalli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stalin
- DMK
- legacy
- Tamil Nadu
- TN
- politics
- vow
- unity
- allegiance
- Tiruchirapalli
ALSO READ
A Tribute to Legacy: Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata
TN CM: 'Tell people, polls all about TN vs NDA, 2026 polls is all about who is going to win? is it Delhi team or TN team.'
TN CM says 'BJP's tricks will not work in TN; it will only be us here, only we will win in our soil, we alone will win.'
BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh's SUV Hit by Tractor in Patna
India, New Zealand Plan Centenary Sports Partnership for 2026