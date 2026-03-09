TN CM: 'Tell people, polls all about TN vs NDA, 2026 polls is all about who is going to win? is it Delhi team or TN team.'
PTI | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
TN CM says 'BJP's tricks will not work in TN; it will only be us here, only we will win in our soil, we alone will win.'
'Even if you perform somersault, use any mask, use any Central agency, TN will always be out of your reach,' TN CM tells BJP.
TN CM says Bihar never had a BJP CM, after winning polls by showcasing Nitish now they have sidelined him.