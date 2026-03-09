Left Menu

A Tribute to Legacy: Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

BJP MP Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia calls for posthumously awarding Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata, citing his significant contributions as an industrialist and philanthropist. Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, revolutionized it into India's leading conglomerate. His demise at age 86 marks the end of an era.

Ratan Tata
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable gesture, BJP Member of Parliament Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia urged the government on Monday to posthumously honor Ratan Tata with the Bharat Ratna. Recognizing Tata's immense contributions as an industrialist and philanthropist, Dholakia emphasized that this accolade would highlight not just Tata's individual achievements but also his nationalistic spirit.

Ratan Tata, who passed away in October 2024 at the age of 86, was the former chairman of the Tata Group. His visionary leadership transformed the conglomerate, making it India's largest and most influential with several high-profile deals. Tata was well-educated, with credentials from Cornell University and hands-on experience within the family business before assuming leadership roles.

Tata's tenure as chairman, which began in 1991, succeeded that of his uncle, Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, marking a significant era of growth and innovation for the group. The call to honor his legacy with Bharat Ratna underscores the impact of his leadership on both industry and society.

