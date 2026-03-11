Unfortunate for parliamentary politics that resolution for removal of Speaker has come: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:07 IST
Opposition raised questions on Speaker's integrity; you are questioning our democratic processes: Home Minister Shah in Lok Sabha.
House will be run by its rules not by rules of a party: Home Minister Shah slams opposition in Lok Sabha over resolution against Speaker.
We may not agree with Speaker's ruling but it is binding and cannot be doubted: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
