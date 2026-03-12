India fully committed to addressing this challenge and is leaving no stone unturned; we are actively working on multiple fronts: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
India fully committed to addressing this challenge and is leaving no stone unturned; we are actively working on multiple fronts: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Navigating the Strait: Iran's Naval Coordination Strategy
Rajasthan Police Amplifies Cyber Crime Response with Tech-Driven Strategy
Tensions Rise: Iran's Supreme Leader Declares Strategy Amid Gulf Conflict
Trump's Strategy: Tapping Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amid Gas Price Hike
US Consulate Closure in Peshawar Marks New Era for Diplomatic Strategy