Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Assam's Silchar.
PTI | Silchar | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Assam's Silchar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Infrastructure: Impact and Aftermath
Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Assam
Escalating Conflict: Israel Targets Lebanese Infrastructure Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Modi Launches Mega Infrastructure Projects to Boost Assam's Connectivity
Uttarakhand Boosts AYUSH Infrastructure with Over 300 Health Centers