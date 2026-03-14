Bengal will again have rule of law; TMC leaders accused of atrocities will not be spared, says Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal will again have rule of law; TMC leaders accused of atrocities will not be spared, says Modi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Kolkata
- Bengal
- rule of law
- TMC
- justice
- accountability
- Prime Minister
- Narendra Modi
- politics
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