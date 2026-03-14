India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:22 IST
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.
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