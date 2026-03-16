Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin who died in the hospital fire.
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:22 IST
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin who died in the hospital fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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