Lebanon says over 1 million people displaced since latest fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:13 IST
Lebanon says over 1 million people displaced since latest fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began, reports AP.
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