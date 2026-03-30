Deputy CM, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin kick-starts election campaign in TN's Kanchipuram.
PTI | Kanchipuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Deputy CM, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin kick-starts election campaign in TN's Kanchipuram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Political Showdown: A Battle for Influence
Tamil Nadu must completely sideline BJP, this must be done, says Udhayanidhi Stalin at Kanchi DMK poll rally.
Vijay's Whistle Revolution: Actor-Politician Takes on DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections
'Can we allow PM Modi, Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu?' asks Udhayanidhi at DMK rally in Kanchipuram; says people won't allow it.
'In this election, we must prove that Tamil Nadu is always out of Delhi's control,' says Udhayanidhi in Kanchipuram.