MK Stalin Launches Power-Packed Campaign for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin officially commenced his campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections, starting from Thiruvarur, which holds significant historical value as it is the birthplace of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi.

Stalin, addressing the public, proudly spoke of the party's recently unveiled 'superstar manifesto' and conveyed confidence in securing a win for the DMK-led alliance. He referred to Thiruvarur as a 'significant land' for DMK.

Stalin also urged voters to support crucial alliance candidates, underscoring his bond with the region. He highlighted the achievements of candidates like Poondi Kalaivanan in Thiruvarur, TRB Rajaa in Mannargudi, and others, stressing the need for strong representation in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister's campaign emphasizes unity among alliance partners, calling for collective support. Stalin had previously assured victory to partners before embarking on the campaign trail, indicating a unified front.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin also engaged in campaign efforts in Dharmapuri. The state elections are scheduled for April 23, 2026, with vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)