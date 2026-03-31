NASA begins two-day countdown to return to the moon with Artemis II astronauts, reports AP.
PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 31-03-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 02:25 IST
NASA begins two-day countdown to return to the moon with Artemis II astronauts, reports AP.
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