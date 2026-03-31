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NASA begins two-day countdown to return to the moon with Artemis II astronauts, reports AP.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 31-03-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 02:25 IST
NASA begins two-day countdown to return to the moon with Artemis II astronauts, reports AP.

NASA begins two-day countdown to return to the moon with Artemis II astronauts, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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