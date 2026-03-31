Should teach lesson to AIADMK chief Palaniswami, an apt ''slave'' of PM Modi, in Assembly polls: Dy CM Udhayanidhi in rally in T'malai.
PTI | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:22 IST
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Should teach lesson to AIADMK chief Palaniswami, an apt ''slave'' of PM Modi, in Assembly polls: Dy CM Udhayanidhi in rally in T'malai.
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