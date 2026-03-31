BJP hates Bengal; it is jealous of Bengali youths' intellect, their professional success, cultural superiority: Mamata Banerjee in Bankura.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:29 IST
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BJP hates Bengal; it is jealous of Bengali youths' intellect, their professional success, cultural superiority: Mamata Banerjee in Bankura.
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