Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide appointed as the first woman commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide appointed as the first woman commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: Official.
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