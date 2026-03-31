Kerala BJP manifesto: Needy woman to be given Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card with monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines, groceries.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:03 IST
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Kerala BJP manifesto: Needy woman to be given Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card with monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines, groceries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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