Earlier government (Congress-led UPA) did not approve airport (at Deesa), but I approved it when you sent me to Delhi: PM Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Earlier government (Congress-led UPA) did not approve airport (at Deesa), but I approved it when you sent me to Delhi: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM Modi
- Deesa
- airport
- UPA
- government
- Delhi
- approval
- infrastructure
- development
- Congress
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