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Circumstances in West Asia affected every country; India managed situation well, but Oppn wants to spread anarchy: PM Modi.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST
Circumstances in West Asia affected every country; India managed situation well, but Oppn wants to spread anarchy: PM Modi.
  • Country:
  • India

Circumstances in West Asia affected every country; India managed situation well, but Oppn wants to spread anarchy: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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