AIADMK will support fireworks, match industries when it forms govt, says party chief Palaniswami in TN's Sivakasi.
PTI | Sivakasi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:42 IST
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AIADMK will support fireworks, match industries when it forms govt, says party chief Palaniswami in TN's Sivakasi.
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