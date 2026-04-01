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Trump signs order directing creation of a national eligible voter list, a move expected to face swift legal challenges, reports AP. ARB ARB

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:21 IST
Trump signs order directing creation of a national eligible voter list, a move expected to face swift legal challenges, reports AP. ARB ARB

Trump signs order directing creation of a national eligible voter list, a move expected to face swift legal challenges, reports AP. ARB ARB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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