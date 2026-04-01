Trump signs order directing creation of a national eligible voter list, a move expected to face swift legal challenges, reports AP. ARB ARB
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:21 IST
Trump signs order directing creation of a national eligible voter list, a move expected to face swift legal challenges, reports AP. ARB ARB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Controversial Voter List Executive Order: Legal Battles Ahead
Health Sectors Under Pressure: Drug Launch Delays, Merger Moves, and Regulatory Challenges
Legal Hurdles Halt Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom
Prince Harry's Legal Battle: The High-Stakes Showdown with British Tabloids
British Stocks and Economic Challenges Amid Middle East Conflict