Pakistan trying to influence Assam elections; 11 talk shows saying Cong should win: CM Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan trying to influence Assam elections; 11 talk shows saying Cong should win: CM Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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