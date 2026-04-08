If CM Stalin had full powers, Tirunelveli campaigning event would not have happened: TVK chief Vijay.
PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
If CM Stalin had full powers, Tirunelveli campaigning event would not have happened: TVK chief Vijay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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