TN CM will ensure more development if people help form Dravidian model govt again, says DMK leader Udhayanidhi.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:27 IST
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- India
TN CM will ensure more development if people help form Dravidian model govt again, says DMK leader Udhayanidhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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TN polls very crucial in defeating AIADMK-BJP, opt for DMK for more development, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Chennai rally.