TN saw many elections, best example for peaceful polls, first time CS transferred, says CM Stalin at campaign.
PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:38 IST
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TN saw many elections, best example for peaceful polls, first time CS transferred, says CM Stalin at campaign.
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