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TN saw many elections, best example for peaceful polls, first time CS transferred, says CM Stalin at campaign.

PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:38 IST
TN saw many elections, best example for peaceful polls, first time CS transferred, says CM Stalin at campaign.
  • Country:
  • India

TN saw many elections, best example for peaceful polls, first time CS transferred, says CM Stalin at campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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