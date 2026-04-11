Those protecting corrupt, looting people will end up in jail after BJP comes to power in Bengal: Modi at Jangipur rally.
PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Those protecting corrupt, looting people will end up in jail after BJP comes to power in Bengal: Modi at Jangipur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- Jangipur rally
- corruption
- justice
- transparency
- accountability
- West Bengal
- politics
- election
ALSO READ
Transforming Justice: E-Courts and the Path to Digital Clarity
All those involved in atrocities on women during Mamata's rule will be brought to justice: Amit Shah at BJP rally in Bengal's Onda.
Celebrating Jyotirao Phule: A Tribute to Social Justice Pioneer
Tragedy and Outrage in Maharashtra: Young Girl's Cry for Justice
Justice Secured: Breakthrough Ruling in Cuban Plane Crash Case