Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across world: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across world: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Asha Bhosle has left an indelible mark on Indian music: VP Radhakrishnan.
Asha 'Tai' not only carved out unique identity with her voice, talent, but also enriched Indian music further through her melodies: Amit Shah.
Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections
Asha Bhosle's Health Scare: Prime Minister Expresses Concern
Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi's Rare Interaction Captures Attention at Jyotirao Phule Commemoration