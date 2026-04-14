Sikkim Prepares for Prime Minister Modi's Visit

Sikkim's Chief Secretary R Telang conducted a thorough inspection of Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Tuesday as part of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit later this month. The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of smooth inter-departmental collaboration to ensure all arrangements function efficiently.

During the visit, Telang evaluated the venue's readiness, focusing on seating, accessibility, safety protocols, and essential services. The aim is to ensure a seamless execution of the programme. Accompanying him were other department heads and senior officials who diligently reviewed infrastructure preparedness, security measures, and overall event management strategies.

Earlier, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi and extended an invitation for him to grace the concluding ceremony marking 50 years since Sikkim's integration with India. According to Tamang, Modi is expected to visit the Himalayan state later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)