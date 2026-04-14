Left Menu

Sikkim Prepares for Prime Minister Modi's Visit

Sikkim's Chief Secretary R Telang inspected Paljor Stadium in Gangtok to prepare for Prime Minister Modi's proposed visit. Telang focused on ensuring inter-departmental coordination and reviewing the venue's readiness, safety protocols, and logistical arrangements. Chief Minister Tamang had invited Modi for the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's integration with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:56 IST
Sikkim Prepares for Prime Minister Modi's Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Chief Secretary R Telang conducted a thorough inspection of Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Tuesday as part of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit later this month. The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of smooth inter-departmental collaboration to ensure all arrangements function efficiently.

During the visit, Telang evaluated the venue's readiness, focusing on seating, accessibility, safety protocols, and essential services. The aim is to ensure a seamless execution of the programme. Accompanying him were other department heads and senior officials who diligently reviewed infrastructure preparedness, security measures, and overall event management strategies.

Earlier, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi and extended an invitation for him to grace the concluding ceremony marking 50 years since Sikkim's integration with India. According to Tamang, Modi is expected to visit the Himalayan state later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

 Germany
3
UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

 Global
4
Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026