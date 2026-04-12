India categorically rejects any such mischievous attempts: MEA on China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
India categorically rejects any such mischievous attempts: MEA on China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
- China
- Arunachal
- renaming
- Mischievous
- territory
- sovereignty
- MEA
- dispute
- rejection
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