SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to implement finger and iris biometric identification system at polling stations to prevent duplicate voting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to implement finger and iris biometric identification system at polling stations to prevent duplicate voting.
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- biometric
- voting
- identification
- duplicate
- integrity
- elections
- Supreme Court
- Centre
- EC
- petition
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