People of Bengal will reply to bombs with votes, form 'double-engine' govt after May 4: Amit Shah at Mayureshwar rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Bengal will reply to bombs with votes, form 'double-engine' govt after May 4: Amit Shah at Mayureshwar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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