Provocative, external elements are being identified and strict legal action will be taken: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna on Noida protests, violence.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Provocative, external elements are being identified and strict legal action will be taken: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna on Noida protests, violence.
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