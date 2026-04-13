Cong, Mamata supported keeping Ram Lalla inside tent for 550 years, PM Modi built Ram temple in Ayodhya: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:53 IST
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Cong, Mamata supported keeping Ram Lalla inside tent for 550 years, PM Modi built Ram temple in Ayodhya: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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