After Pahalgam attack, PM Modi directed Operation Sindoor, hit Pakistan where it hurt them most: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
After Pahalgam attack, PM Modi directed Operation Sindoor, hit Pakistan where it hurt them most: Shah at poll rally in Bengal.
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