India is not charitable home, infiltrators must be thrown out of country: Amit Shah to PTI Videos.
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:44 IST
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India is not charitable home, infiltrators must be thrown out of country: Amit Shah to PTI Videos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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