Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Bengal.
PTI | Raiganj | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- RSS
- West Bengal
- elections
- Constitution
- democracy
- poll
- India
- politics
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