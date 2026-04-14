Gunman opens fire at school in southeastern Turkiye, wounding 16 before killing himself, reports AP.
PTI | Ankara | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:56 IST
Gunman opens fire at school in southeastern Turkiye, wounding 16 before killing himself, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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