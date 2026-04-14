Left Menu

Gunman opens fire at school in southeastern Turkiye, wounding 16 before killing himself, reports AP.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:56 IST
Gunman opens fire at school in southeastern Turkiye, wounding 16 before killing himself, reports AP.

Gunman opens fire at school in southeastern Turkiye, wounding 16 before killing himself, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports

GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports

 India
2
South Korea's Strategic Pivot Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

South Korea's Strategic Pivot Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

 Global
3
Loni: From Mythical Landmark to World's Most Polluted City

Loni: From Mythical Landmark to World's Most Polluted City

 India
4
Court Convicts Man for False Marriage Promise and Repeated Rape

Court Convicts Man for False Marriage Promise and Repeated Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026