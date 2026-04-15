India has been perennially living civilization for thousands of years: PM Modi in Karnataka.
PTI | Mandya | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
India has been perennially living civilization for thousands of years: PM Modi in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- civilization
- Modi
- Karnataka
- culture
- history
- legacy
- evolution
- PM
- celebration
ALSO READ
Bengali New Year: A Call for Peace, Culture, and Justice Amid Celebrations
Aahana Resort: Eco-Luxury Meets Legacy in Jim Corbett
Justice Rajesh Bindal: A Legacy of Integrity and Innovation
Let's strengthen Swadeshi, promote domestic tourism, champion chemical-free natural agriculture: PM Modi in Karnataka.
Modi's Karnataka Visit: Unveiling Legacy and Culture