India's imports in 2025-26 rise to USD 774.98 bn compared to USD 721.2 bn recorded a year ago: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:40 IST
India's imports in 2025-26 rise to USD 774.98 bn compared to USD 721.2 bn recorded a year ago: Govt data.
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