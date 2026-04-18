Govt's conspiracy to weaken democracy and change federal structure was defeated in Parliament: Priyanka Gandhi on women's reservation bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt's conspiracy to weaken democracy and change federal structure was defeated in Parliament: Priyanka Gandhi on women's reservation bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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