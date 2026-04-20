Oil prices rise anew as a standoff between Iran and the US keeps tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.
PTI | Chicago | Updated: 20-04-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 03:57 IST
Oil prices rise anew as a standoff between Iran and the US keeps tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.
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