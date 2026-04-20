Death toll in Udhampur road accident climbs to 15: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:57 IST
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Death toll in Udhampur road accident climbs to 15: Officials.
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