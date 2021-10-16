Sudden spurt in killings in Jammu and Kashmir, minorities clearly have been targeted; this must be condemned: Sonia Gandhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 11:41 IST
Sudden spurt in killings in Jammu and Kashmir, minorities clearly have been targeted; this must be condemned: Sonia Gandhi.
