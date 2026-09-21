How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

A sudden rise in energy prices does more than inflate household bills and squeeze industrial margins. It also changes the value of a country's balance sheet. When prices rise faster than investors expected, governments repay fixed-rate debt with money worth less than it was when they borrowed, creating an obscure fiscal gain financed by losses elsewhere in the economy.

The 2026 Strait of Hormuz disruption offers a striking example. As constrained LNG and oil supplies pushed US inflation higher, the real value of Treasury liabilities fell by an estimated $241 billion in the first year. Bondholders, pension funds, banks and savers effectively absorbed the other side of the transfer, even though no debt was cancelled and every nominal payment remained due.

A new study published in the International Journal of Financial Studies, "Energy Supply Shocks and the Inflationary Erosion of Sovereign Debt: Scenario Analysis and Ex-Post Evidence from the 2026 Hormuz LNG Disruption", examines this largely overlooked connection. Authors Jorge A. Restrepo-Morales, Emerson Andrés Giraldo Betancur, Eduar Antonio Rodríguez Flores and Marianella Alicia Suárez Pizzarello trace how an energy disruption travelled through consumer prices and into the sovereign balance sheet.

Their analysis also punctures the more dramatic claim that inflation erased roughly $400 billion from US debt. Once inflation-protected securities, short-term borrowing, intragovernmental obligations and debt maturities are properly accounted for, the gain becomes smaller and more temporary.

An LNG disruption travelled far beyond energy markets

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz exposed a vulnerability that had received less attention than the region's role in oil markets. Liquefied natural gas is harder to store, reroute and replace than oil, while substantial export capacity is concentrated in a small number of facilities and countries.

Between late February and the end of March 2026, Brent crude increased from approximately $72 to $118 per barrel. European and Asian gas benchmarks rose by roughly 70 percent, while disruption at Qatar's Ras Laffan complex affected infrastructure responsible for a significant share of the country's LNG export capacity.

The shock spread through several connected channels. Shipping movements fell sharply, war-risk insurance costs increased, energy importers competed for alternative LNG cargoes, and higher natural gas prices raised fertilizer production costs. These pressures reached countries far removed from the original conflict zone.

The study identifies several key movements:

US headline inflation rose from 2.43 percent in February to 4.17 percent in May.

Energy contributed 1.44 percentage points to the 1.73 percentage-point acceleration.

Energy therefore accounted for approximately 83 percent of the increase.

Core inflation contributed 0.28 percentage points.

Consumer food inflation made almost no contribution during the period examined.

The concentration of inflation in energy suggests a supply-driven shock rather than an economy-wide price spiral. Core effects remained limited and had largely reversed by July, while market-based inflation expectations stayed close to 2.3 percent.

Food-price risks had not disappeared, however. Natural gas is an important input in ammonia and fertilizer production, and higher agricultural costs can take time to reach consumers. The absence of an immediate increase in US food inflation should, hence, be read as evidence of delayed transmission, not proof that the channel had been neutralised.

Why the apparent $400 billion debt windfall shrinks under scrutiny

Unexpected inflation benefits issuers of fixed-rate nominal debt because repayments lose purchasing power. A one-percentage-point inflation surprise applied to gross US federal debt of about $40 trillion appears to produce a fiscal gain of approximately $400 billion.

The study shows why such arithmetic exaggerates the result. Gross debt includes intragovernmental obligations, which are claims within the public sector rather than transfers to outside creditors. Inflation-protected securities adjust with prices, while Treasury bills and floating-rate instruments reprice relatively quickly.

After removing intragovernmental holdings, the researchers identify about $32.31 trillion in debt held by the public. Around $2.15 trillion consisted of inflation-protected securities, while approximately $7.64 trillion was held in bills and floating-rate notes that reprice within a year.

Maturity is equally important. A long-term bond issued before the inflation shock can lose real value for several years, but a short-term bill is refinanced quickly at rates reflecting the changed economic environment. Treating both securities as permanently exposed creates an inflated estimate of the government's gain.

The study's maturity-structured model accounts for how long each category remains vulnerable. Under the realised inflation path, it estimates:

First-year erosion of Treasury liabilities: $241 billion

First-year erosion excluding Federal Reserve holdings: $204 billion

Five-year cumulative erosion under the realised path: $296 billion

Reduction from the gross-debt calculation: approximately 40 percent

Most of the transfer occurs early and then fades as old securities mature. The fiscal effect therefore resembles temporary balance-sheet relief rather than a permanent solution to public indebtedness.

The authors also examine more persistent inflation scenarios. A central scenario produces an estimated $410 billion in first-year erosion and $608 billion over five years. A severe scenario raises those figures to $652 billion and $1.33 trillion. These results are conditional illustrations, not predictions of future inflation.

Debt relief for the sovereign creates losses elsewhere

Inflation-induced debt erosion is often described from the government's perspective, but no liability disappears without a corresponding change in somebody else's asset. The state repays the promised nominal amount, while creditors receive money with diminished purchasing power.

Banks holding government securities may experience a decline in the real value of their assets. Pension funds and insurers can face weaker inflation-adjusted returns, while households may lose purchasing power through slowly adjusting deposit rates. Foreign creditors also absorb part of the transfer when they hold nominal sovereign bonds.

The effect becomes especially sensitive when banks are encouraged through regulation or institutional practice to hold domestic government debt. Fiscal relief can then coincide with pressure on financial-sector balance sheets, potentially constraining credit to businesses and households.

Distributional consequences extend beyond bond ownership. Energy inflation affects lower-income households more heavily because essentials occupy a larger share of their budgets. Workers whose wages adjust slowly lose purchasing power, while owners of indexed assets or energy-producing businesses may be better protected.

The international divide is even sharper. Advanced economies able to borrow long-term in their own currencies may receive limited fiscal relief from inflation. Many energy-importing developing countries face the reverse combination:

Higher fuel, electricity and fertilizer costs

Currency depreciation and imported inflation

Rising domestic interest rates

More expensive debt refinancing

A heavier local-currency burden from foreign-currency obligations

Reduced fiscal space for social protection and development investment

A shock that weakens the real burden of US debt can simultaneously worsen debt sustainability elsewhere. The study does not quantify this effect for emerging economies, but its framework highlights why the same energy disruption can produce radically different fiscal outcomes across countries.

The findings connect energy security with SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy, SDG 8 on sustainable economic growth and SDG 10 on inequality. Greater renewable generation, storage capacity and supplier diversification can reduce exposure to geopolitical supply disruptions while limiting the inflationary burden placed on vulnerable households.

Temporary inflation is not evidence of financial repression

The fiscal benefit created by inflation raises a politically sensitive question: did policymakers tolerate higher prices partly because they reduced the government's debt burden? The study finds insufficient evidence to support such a conclusion.

Financial repression is more than a period of negative real interest rates. It generally involves a sustained policy regime in which governments keep borrowing costs below inflation and limit the ability of investors to move their capital elsewhere. Interest-rate controls, compulsory bond holdings, capital restrictions and dominant central-bank financing are among its common features.

The researchers assess six operational criteria. Only one was partially satisfied: the real interest rate on outstanding US public debt was negative in three of the seven months examined. No new administrative rate ceilings, forced holding requirements or capital controls were identified, while central-bank balance sheets were contracting rather than absorbing government debt on a growing scale.

Inflation expectations also remained anchored, and core inflation began to decline. Those conditions are more consistent with central banks looking through a temporary energy shock than with an institutional attempt to liquidate public debt.

Monetary authorities still face a difficult trade-off. Raising interest rates cannot reopen a shipping route, restore damaged LNG capacity or create fertilizer supplies. Excessive tightening can suppress investment and employment without resolving the original bottleneck, while prolonged inflation tolerance can weaken credibility and impose continuing losses on savers.

It should be noted that the study's inflation decomposition is an accounting exercise rather than proof of causation. The debt model uses simplified maturity profiles, inflation expectations are difficult to measure precisely, and the analysis does not fully capture changing yields, refinancing costs or investor responses.

Its quantitative work is also concentrated on the United States. The euro area contains sovereign borrowers with very different debt stocks, maturities and risk premiums, while emerging economies face additional exchange-rate and foreign-currency exposures. Applying the US estimates directly to other jurisdictions would therefore be misleading.

The research nevertheless provides a sharper way to examine the fiscal consequences of inflation. Energy shocks do not merely raise prices and slow growth. They rearrange claims between governments and creditors, exporters and importers, asset owners and wage earners.