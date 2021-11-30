Kenya pursuing partnership to boost manufacturing of HIV commodities

The Government is pursuing partnership with local manufacturers for contract manufacturing of HIV-related commodities including ARVs to ensure sufficient supply of the commodities.

Speaking at Afya House when she received a donation of 1800 packs of TLD Anti-Retro-Virals drugs( ARVs), from Universal Corporations Limited, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache noted that the challenges experienced in HIV prevention, care, and treatment services in the recent past partly attributable to emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-increasing burden of non-communicable diseases calls for self-sufficiency in commodities for strategic health programs.

The PS said that the Ministry of Health has prioritized optimization of ARV regimens to ensure people living with HIV receive the best medicine available in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

"The Ministry has also increased allocated funds annually for procurement of HIV commodities. In addition, we are investing in research and innovation to facilitate evidence-based and focused interventions which will accelerate achievement of Universal Health Coverage." She said.

The donation comes in the Week when Kenya joins the rest of the World on 1st December 2021 to mark World Aids Day to be graced by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nakuru County.

(With Inputs from APO)