BJP to hold protest against AAP govt in Chandigarh on October 10 over corruption, rising crime

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Chandigarh on Saturday over issues of corruption, rising crime and the drug menace.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 18:37 IST
BJP to hold protest against AAP govt in Chandigarh on October 10 over corruption, rising crime
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Chandigarh [India], October 9 (ANI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Chandigarh on Saturday over issues of corruption, rising crime and the drug menace. The protest is expected to see the participation of senior BJP leaders from the state, including party in-charge Satish Poonia, along with other prominent leaders and party functionaries.

Through the protest, the party aims to highlight these issues and hold the state government accountable for its handling of key public concerns. Senior leaders are expected to lead the demonstration, with party workers participating to register their opposition to the AAP government’s policies and functioning.

On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to join the October 10 demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, alleging large-scale deletion of votes under the BJP and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Kejriwal stated that the Centre is playing with democracy, alleging that the BJP deleted the votes of those who did not vote for them and instead added fake votes.

"I appeal to all the people across the entire country that the way the BJP government at the Centre is playing with our democracy, people's votes are being deleted on a mass scale. Those who don't vote for the BJP have their votes deleted, while fake votes are added. This was happening openly under Gyanesh Kumar,” Arvind Kejriwal told reporters. (ANI)

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