Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh of Congress defeats nearest BJP rival L Basanta Singh by 2,543 votes in Thoubal seat.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
